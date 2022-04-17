Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,205,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 309,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,713,000 after buying an additional 78,380 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

ServiceNow stock traded down $18.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,861. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.03, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

