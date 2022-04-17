Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.44. 3,360,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.66. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

