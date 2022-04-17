Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.67. 1,401,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

