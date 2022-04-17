Atlas Corp. (ATCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

