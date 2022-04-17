ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,697. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

