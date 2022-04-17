ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of ATIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,697. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
