ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.50.

ACO.X opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. ATCO has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

