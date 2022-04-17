Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, April 11th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.39).

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 395 ($5.15) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of £552.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 407.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.29.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

