Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.24 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $56.24 million and $1.90 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00115186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars.

