ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

