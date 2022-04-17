ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
