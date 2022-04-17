ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,210.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

