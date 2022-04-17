ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 147,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

