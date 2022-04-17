Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Lowered to GBX 4,770 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,230 ($68.15) to GBX 4,770 ($62.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($86.66) to GBX 5,940 ($77.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($65.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,584.44 ($72.77).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 4,578 ($59.66) on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,391.28 ($57.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($85.64). The company has a market capitalization of £20.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,910.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,535.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

