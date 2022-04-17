Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 374,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,991. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 181,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

