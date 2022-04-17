Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.31% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:KJUL opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.