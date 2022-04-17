Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $180.51 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.