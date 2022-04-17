Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

