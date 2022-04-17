Arizona State Retirement System Sells 860 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $264.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

