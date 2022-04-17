Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,783 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 370,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $19,271,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

