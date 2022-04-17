Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,147 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

