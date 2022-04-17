Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,031 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after buying an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 182,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $101.57 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

