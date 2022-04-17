Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,939 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

