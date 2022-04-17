Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,749 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 605.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $323.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $329.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

