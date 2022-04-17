Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,615 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Flower City Capital purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,734,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $127.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

