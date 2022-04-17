Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,426 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.