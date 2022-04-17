Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,168 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. 424,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,010. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

