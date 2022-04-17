Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,155 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $254.46 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

