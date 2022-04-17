Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 995,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

