Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.30 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

