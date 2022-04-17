Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.53. 4,301,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

