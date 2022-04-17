Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

