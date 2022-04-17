Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,284,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,004,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.