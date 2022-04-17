Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.51 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Corteva by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in Corteva by 804.1% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

CTVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 3,714,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

