Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.26 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

