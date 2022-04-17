Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $46.44 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

