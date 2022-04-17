Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

