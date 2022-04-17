Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.67 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.