Arizona State Retirement System Has $24.26 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,826. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

