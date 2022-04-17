Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.66 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

