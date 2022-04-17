Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.34 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $713.88 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $681.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

