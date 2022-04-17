Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

