Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

