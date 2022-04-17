Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $72.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

