Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,191. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

