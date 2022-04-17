Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 692,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $114.20 and a one year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

