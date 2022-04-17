Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 960,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

