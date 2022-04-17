Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

