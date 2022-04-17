Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. ING Groep NV raised its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.10. The company had a trading volume of 475,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.07 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.