Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

SNPS stock traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.77. 1,486,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

