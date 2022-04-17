Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roku by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $111.36 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.88.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

