Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,004. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $97.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

